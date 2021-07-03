The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,165,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

