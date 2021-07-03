Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

