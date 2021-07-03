SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $975.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SFL by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in SFL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SFL by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

