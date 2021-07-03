Piper Sandler Increases Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $16.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

SFT opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

