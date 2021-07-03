Morgan Stanley Upgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.55. Victrex has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

