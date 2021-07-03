Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $800.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.