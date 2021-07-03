KeyCorp Comments on Ventas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.18. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $200,655,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Ventas by 44.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

