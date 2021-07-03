Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €111.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.36 ($108.66).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €76.23 ($89.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 52-week low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.28.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

