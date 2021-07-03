Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.46. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

