Head to Head Survey: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) vs. NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 1 5 5 0 2.36 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus target price of $102.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -3.72% 0.02% 0.01% NetSol Technologies 1.94% 3.98% 2.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 17.34 -$4.00 million $0.14 699.14 NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 0.93 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Ceridian HCM on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

