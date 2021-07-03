Financial Survey: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 6 0 3.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.10%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $41.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.17%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Eagle Bulk Shipping -7.29% -4.68% -2.16%

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.21 Eagle Bulk Shipping $275.13 million 2.07 -$35.06 million ($3.40) -13.34

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 45 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

