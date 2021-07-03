Twist Bioscience Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $131.37 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,796,292 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.