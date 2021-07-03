John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 335.50 ($4.38).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 225.10 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.01.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Also, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Insiders purchased 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,196 in the last three months.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.