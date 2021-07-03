Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPT. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TPT opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.51 million and a PE ratio of -71.00. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 38.35 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

