Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

