IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,387.31 ($18.13).

IMI opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,670.72. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 894 ($11.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

