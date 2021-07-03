Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCYT. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Novacyt in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on Novacyt in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Novacyt alerts:

NCYT stock opened at GBX 324.70 ($4.24) on Tuesday. Novacyt has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a market capitalization of £229.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.07.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.