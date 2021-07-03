Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

