Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Earns Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.03.
NYSE:LAC opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $5,623,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.