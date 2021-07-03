Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Earns Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.03.

NYSE:LAC opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $5,623,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

