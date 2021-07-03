Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hologic registered growth in its organic revenues and Diagnostic revenues, led by Molecular Diagnostics arm in the last-reported fiscal second-quarter 2021. Continued strength in the Breast Health and GYN Surgical arms looks encouraging. Strength in Hologic’s COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled it to provide fiscal third-quarter outlook, instilling investor confidence. Expansion of both margins also augers well. On the flip side, Hologic exited fiscal 2021 second quarter with lower-than-expected results. Soft global revenues in the Skeletal Health arm are worrying. Uncertainty in Hologic's future sales of COVID-19 tests also raises our apprehension. Other issues like forex woes and tough competition persist. Over the past year, Hologic has underperformed its industry.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

