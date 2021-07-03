W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $446.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.44. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $304.84 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

