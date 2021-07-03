Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
