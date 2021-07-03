Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

