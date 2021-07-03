AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 87.8% in June

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

AGF Management stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30. AGF Management has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.95.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

