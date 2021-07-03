Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SSL. TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

