Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

