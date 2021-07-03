Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

O opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

