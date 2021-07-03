Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.60 ($0.99). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 69,847 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £101.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.07.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

