$68.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $68.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $256.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

