$68.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $68.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $256.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also: 52 Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.