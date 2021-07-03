Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.37). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 257.80 ($3.37), with a volume of 639,722 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.85).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 734.32.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Also, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Insiders acquired a total of 4,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,133 in the last 90 days.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.