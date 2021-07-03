Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.70. Tencent shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 1,829,784 shares traded.

TCEHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.69.

Get Tencent alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $711.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.18%.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.