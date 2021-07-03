Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.16. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 304,093 shares changing hands.

GEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.44%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

