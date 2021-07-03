Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 55.7% in June

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $40.60 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $49.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.