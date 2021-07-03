Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities lowered Fevertree Drinks to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,559 ($33.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,558.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.48.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

