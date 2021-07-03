BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,177.78 ($28.45).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,152 ($28.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

