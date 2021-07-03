Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.61 ($121.90).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €102.95 ($121.12) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €91.54. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

