Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

HEN3 stock opened at €88.74 ($104.40) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €93.66.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

