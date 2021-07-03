Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $36.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn Virginia traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 5593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $967.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

