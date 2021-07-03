Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

IVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.39.

TSE:IVN opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$3.78 and a one year high of C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 737.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a current ratio of 42.46.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

