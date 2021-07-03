CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$38.65 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

