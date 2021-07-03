BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.50.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.60. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.98 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

