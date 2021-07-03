Piper Sandler Comments on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

