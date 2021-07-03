Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $811.22 million, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

