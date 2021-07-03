B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

