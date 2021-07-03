$1.44 EPS Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.56. Autoliv reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.