Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for iHeartMedia, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

IHRT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

