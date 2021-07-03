Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

