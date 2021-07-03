Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

