GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 65.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

