Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 100.2% in June

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 137,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

