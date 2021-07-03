Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Montage Gold stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

